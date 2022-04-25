Xi visits Renmin University of China ahead of Youth Day

Xinhua) 13:26, April 25, 2022

BEIJING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Monday visited Renmin University of China in Beijing, ahead of China's Youth Day which falls on May 4.

Xi went to an intelligent classroom for ideological-political courses to learn about the reform and innovation of ideological-political education.

He went to the university's museum and library to learn about the school's history, its achievements in teaching and research, and efforts to protect and use literature and ancient books as well as to promote application of research results.

Xi then chaired a symposium with the university's teachers and students.

