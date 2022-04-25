Home>>
Xi carried dictionaries with him when doing farm work
(People's Daily App) 13:53, April 25, 2022
What did Xi Jinping carry with him when doing farm work? Books, especially dictionaries. In an interview in 2003, Xi recalled his experience in Liangjiahe village in Shaanxi Province in the 1970s.
