Xi congratulates Macron on re-election as French president
(Xinhua) 15:23, April 25, 2022
BEIJING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a congratulatory message to Emmanuel Macron on his re-election as French president.
In his message, Xi said over the past five years, the China-France comprehensive strategic partnership has maintained a high level of development under the guidance of the two heads of state.
The two sides have continued to deepen practical cooperation in various fields, combated the COVID-19 pandemic shoulder to shoulder, jointly upheld multilateralism and improved global governance, injecting new impetus to the development of bilateral relations and making new contributions to world peace, stability and prosperity, Xi said.
