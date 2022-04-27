Home>>
Xi congratulates first innovation exchange conference for craftsmen
(Xinhua) 17:05, April 27, 2022
BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the First Innovation Exchange Conference for Craftsmen of the Nation, which opened in Beijing on Wednesday.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, called for contributing wisdom and strength to high-quality development and the implementation of the strategy to build the country into a leader in manufacturing.
