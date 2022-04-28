Chinese Wisdom in Xi's Words: Prosperity depends on diligence

April 28, 2022

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- "People's prosperity depends on diligence; with diligence there is no poverty," President Xi Jinping has cited this old Chinese proverb to underscore the importance of hardwork.

The proverb appeared more than 2,000 years ago in the ancient Chinese classic Zuozhuan, or Zuo's Commentary. Hardwork has been among the most valued ethics in China since ancient times.

The Chinese are known as a hardworking and inventive people, and work and creative activities are responsible for everything the country has achieved today, Xi has said.

On Wednesday, the president again stressed diligence, dedication, innovation and initiative among all working people in his letter to the First Innovation Exchange Conference for Craftsmen of the Nation.

He also extended festive greetings and best wishes to all working people across the country ahead of International Workers' Day, which falls on May 1.

