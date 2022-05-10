Home>>
Xi attends ceremony marking centenary of Communist Youth League of China
(Xinhua) 10:08, May 10, 2022
BEIJING, May 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, attended a ceremony held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Tuesday marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Youth League of China.
