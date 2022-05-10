Xi speaks of milestone significance of CYLC founding

Xinhua) 10:33, May 10, 2022

BEIJING, May 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday said the founding of the Communist Youth League of China (CYLC) is a milestone in the history of the Chinese revolution and the history of youth movement.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a ceremony held in Beijing marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CYLC.

The CYLC was founded on May 5, 1922 under the direct leadership of the CPC.

Xi said the founding mission of the CYLC is to unwaveringly follow the CPC and strive for the Party and the people.

