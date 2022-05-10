Xi encourages youth to forge ahead on new journey toward national rejuvenation

Xinhua) 10:29, May 10, 2022

BEIJING, May 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday said celebrating the centenary of the Communist Youth League of China (CYLC) is to encourage its members to forge ahead on the new journey to realize the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a ceremony marking the centenary of the CYLC in Beijing.

A nation that places high hopes on its youth and maintains its youthful vigor can prosper, said Xi.

