Xi sums up experience from youth league successes

Xinhua) 10:45, May 10, 2022

BEIJING, May 10 (Xinhua) -- The Party's leadership, firm beliefs and convictions, devotion to national rejuvenation, and its deep roots in the country's young people are key to the past and future successes of the Communist Youth League of China (CYLC), Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a ceremony marking the centenary of the CYLC in Beijing.

Xi said the CYLC, since its founding in 1922, has been upholding the leadership of the CPC to ensure that China's youth movement follows the correct political direction.

Following the instructions and guidance of the Party has been the political lifeline of the CYLC, he said.

Over the past century, the CYLC's firm beliefs and convictions have served as the most fundamental and long-lasting source of cohesiveness, Xi said.

He went on to commend the CYLC's devotion to national rejuvenation, which has consistently been the mainstream of China's youth movement, as well as its efforts to take deep roots among the country's youth by focusing its work on the overwhelming majority of young workers, farmers and other young people.

"Both history and reality have shown that the CYLC is truly the vanguard of China's youth movement," Xi said.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)