Xi says young Chinese have bright prospects of realizing dreams

Xinhua) 10:51, May 10, 2022

BEIJING, May 10 (Xinhua) -- Young Chinese people in the new era have bright prospects of realizing their dreams, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a ceremony marking the centenary of the Communist Youth League of China in Beijing.

Comparing the realization of the Chinese Dream to a relay race, Xi called on young generations to strive for their best to help realize national rejuvenation.

Xi said the young people shoulder heavy responsibilities and have a broad space to give full play to their talents.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)