Xi asks youth league to be vanguard force in mobilizing China's youth

Xinhua) 11:20, May 10, 2022

BEIJING, May 10 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping on Tuesday told the Communist Youth League of China (CYLC) to shoulder its responsibilities and always be a vanguard force in mobilizing China's youth in continuous endeavor.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CYLC.

The cause of the Party and the people entails the endeavor and devotion by generations of young people, Xi said, stressing that young people should devote their youth to great undertakings of the Party and the people.

Xi asked the league to unite and lead young people to follow the call of the Party and the people and work hard in places where the country needs them the most.

