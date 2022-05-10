Xi stresses self-reform of youth league to maintain advanced nature

BEIJING, May 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday urged the Communist Youth League of China (CYLC) to have the courage to carry out self-reform to maintain its status as an advanced organization that closely follows the Communist Party of China (CPC) and keeps pace with the times.

Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks when addressing a ceremony held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CYLC.

Xi urged the CYLC to implement the overall leadership of the Party in the whole process of its work in all areas, follow the development path of people's organizations of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and further deepen reform.

The CYLC should explore new models of its grassroots organizations in light of the new changes in young people's work and life, lead youth and students federations in upholding the banner of patriotism and socialism, and constantly consolidate and expand the youth patriotic united front, Xi said.

He also highlighted the need to strengthen self-building of the CYLC.

