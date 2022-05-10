Xi asks youth league to be political school leading Chinese young people

Xinhua) 11:11, May 10, 2022

BEIJING, May 10 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping on Tuesday told the Communist Youth League of China (CYLC) to always be a political school leading the ideological progress of young people.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CYLC.

Xi said the CYLC is a school for young people to understand socialism with Chinese characteristics and communism in practice, adding that the league should help them aim high at an early age and cultivate the trust in the Party, the confidence in socialism with Chinese characteristics and the belief in Marxism from the bottom of their heart.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)