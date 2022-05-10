CPC always open to youth: Xi

Xinhua) May 10, 2022

BEIJING, May 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday said the Communist Party of China (CPC) always opens its door to young people and warmly welcomes them to become the fresh blood of the Party.

Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a ceremony marking the centenary of the Communist Youth League of China (CYLC) in Beijing.

Xi said Party organizations at all levels should attach great importance to the cultivation and development of young Party members, especially from outstanding CYLC members, to ensure that the socialist country will never change its nature.

