Home>>
CPC always open to youth: Xi
(Xinhua) 11:18, May 10, 2022
BEIJING, May 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday said the Communist Party of China (CPC) always opens its door to young people and warmly welcomes them to become the fresh blood of the Party.
Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a ceremony marking the centenary of the Communist Youth League of China (CYLC) in Beijing.
Xi said Party organizations at all levels should attach great importance to the cultivation and development of young Party members, especially from outstanding CYLC members, to ensure that the socialist country will never change its nature.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi stresses self-reform of youth league to maintain advanced nature
- Xi urges youth league to remain strongest bond between Party, youth
- Xi asks youth league to be political school leading Chinese young people
- Xi says young Chinese have bright prospects of realizing dreams
- Xi sums up experience from youth league successes
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.