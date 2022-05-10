Home>>
CPC always worthy of trust, following of youth: Xi
11:16, May 10, 2022
BEIJING, May 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday said the Communist Party of China (CPC) is a party that always maintains its youthful quality and is always worthy of the trust and following of young people.
Xi said that a hundred years on from its founding, the Party is still in its prime, and remains focused on achieving lasting greatness for the Chinese nation.
Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a ceremony marking the centenary of the Communist Youth League of China in Beijing.
