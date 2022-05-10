Xi urges firm beliefs, fighting spirit in youth league members

Xinhua) 11:22, May 10, 2022

BEIJING,May 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called on members of the Communist Youth League of China (CYLC) in the new era to build up firm beliefs, and boost their courage and skills to carry out struggles, among others.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks when addressing a ceremony held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CYLC.

Xi urged CYLC members to be patriotic and innovative, while not being misguided or intimidated by difficulties.

CYLC members shall also be hardworking and willing to make selfless contributions, said Xi, adding that they should promote virtue, perform good deeds and observe discipline.

