Central gov't liaison office lauds HKSAR chief executive election

Xinhua) 19:31, May 08, 2022

HONG KONG, May 8 (Xinhua) -- The Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Sunday issued a statement on the successful election of the sixth-term chief executive of the HKSAR, congratulating John Lee on his election as the chief executive designate by an overwhelming vote.

The election has further implemented the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong," and demonstrated the advantages of the new electoral system, the liaison office said, lauding the election as a new successful practice in developing democracy with Hong Kong characteristics.

The election was held in accordance with laws and regulations in a fair, equitable and orderly manner, demonstrating a rational, united and enterprising atmosphere, the liaison office said.

It has once again proved that the new electoral system is a good system in line with the "one country, two systems" principle and suited to Hong Kong's realities, the office said.

"We have full confidence in the democratic path with Hong Kong characteristics," the office said.

John Lee's win by an overwhelming vote is the solemn choice of Election Committee members, and represents the will of Hong Kong residents, the office noted.

The last five years witnessed an extraordinary period for the practice of "one country, two systems" in Hong Kong, the office said.

It added that the governing team of the HKSAR led by chief executive Carrie Lam has exercised law-based administration in Hong Kong, and responded calmly to the severe impacts stemming from the disturbance over proposed legislative amendments, as well as from COVID-19 and the adverse changes of the external environment.

The team's efforts have laid a sound foundation for the future development of Hong Kong and the work of the new HKSAR government, the office said.

The office expressed confidence in John Lee, expecting him to lead the HKSAR government and people from all sectors of society to open a new chapter for Hong Kong's development.

