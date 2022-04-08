Home>>
China honors units, individuals for contributions to Beijing Olympic, Paralympic Winter Games
(Xinhua) 13:12, April 08, 2022
A gathering to honor those who have made outstanding contributions to the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games and the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)
BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities on Friday honored 148 units and 148 individuals, including one awarded posthumously, for their outstanding contributions to the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games and the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games.
