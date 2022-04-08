Xi calls for sound management, utilization of Beijing Olympic, Paralympic Winter Games legacy

April 08, 2022

BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called for efforts to best manage and utilize the legacy of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games and the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a gathering in Beijing to honor those who have made outstanding contributions to the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

The two events have left a legacy of sports facilities as well as culture and talent, Xi said.

The country should continue popularizing and developing winter sports, promoting ice and snow sports industry, and enriching winter sports events and activities for its people, Xi added.

He said that China will continue to respect and protect human rights, improve its social security system and care services for the disabled, and promote the all-round development of programs that benefit people with disabilities.

Xi also urged efforts to carry forward the Olympic spirit and give play to the important role of the Olympic Games in promoting peace and development for humanity.

