346 million Chinese participate in winter sports activities: Xi
(Xinhua) 13:11, April 08, 2022
BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) -- A total of 346 million Chinese have participated in winter sports activities and a series of varied mass ice and snow events have been held since the preparations of the Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games started, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday.
