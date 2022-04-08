346 million Chinese participate in winter sports activities: Xi

Xinhua) 13:11, April 08, 2022

BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) -- A total of 346 million Chinese have participated in winter sports activities and a series of varied mass ice and snow events have been held since the preparations of the Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games started, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)