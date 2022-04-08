Xi hails Beijing 2022 as events of peace, friendship, unity, cooperation

Xinhua) 12:25, April 08, 2022

BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) -- The Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games are grand events that feature peace, friendship, unity and cooperation and inspire the world, said Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a gathering to honor those who have made outstanding contributions to the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games and the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games.

Beijing has become the world's first "dual-Olympic city," noted Xi, adding that the splendid Games have drawn positive feedback from the international community.

