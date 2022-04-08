Xi recognizes work, achievements of all participants in Beijing Olympic, Paralympic Winter Games

BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday that the motherland and the people are proud of the hard work and achievements of all participants in the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games and the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games.

