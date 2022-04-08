China proactively prevents, addresses risks at Beijing Olympic, Paralympic Winter Games: Xi

Xinhua) 12:33, April 08, 2022

BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday said that the country has proactively prevented and addressed risks and challenges at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games and the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a gathering in Beijing to honor those who have made outstanding contributions to the games.

When the world has undergone combined impacts of profound changes unseen in a century and the COVID-19 pandemic, hosting the Winter Olympics and Paralympics has faced unprecedented risks and challenges, Xi said.

"We have sorted out risks in all fields in an all-round way, and established a regular working mechanism," Xi said, adding that China has constantly found problems, studied and solved them in time, and responded to them actively and properly to ensure the safe and smooth running of the games.

