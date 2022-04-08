Home>>
Xi: China's socialist system a solid foundation for successful Beijing Olympic, Paralympic Winter Games
(Xinhua) 12:24, April 08, 2022
BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday that the country's socialist system, the solid economic and technological strength, and composite national strength have laid a solid foundation for the success of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games and the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese people deliver another Olympic Games to go down in history: Xi
- Xi addresses gathering commending Beijing Olympic, Paralympic Winter Games role models
- China realizes goal of involving 300 million people in ice, snow activities: Xi
- Xi: Patriotism fully manifested in Beijing Olympic, Paralympic Winter Games
- Xi: China honors its promise to host streamlined, safe, splendid Games
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.