Xi: China's socialist system a solid foundation for successful Beijing Olympic, Paralympic Winter Games

Xinhua) 12:24, April 08, 2022

BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday that the country's socialist system, the solid economic and technological strength, and composite national strength have laid a solid foundation for the success of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games and the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games.

