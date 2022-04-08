Xi: Splendid Beijing Olympic, Paralympic Winter Games win global recognition

Xinhua) 12:20, April 08, 2022

BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday said the splendid Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games and the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games have drawn positive feedback from the international community with outstanding performance.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)