Sneak peek of conceptual design of New Sanxingdui Museum

(People's Daily App) 14:54, April 06, 2022

Construction of the New Sanxingdui Museum and Tourist Center started on Tuesday, March 29. Designed and built by CSCEC, the project covers an area of 55,000 square meters. CSCEC has integrated the functions of each building, and ingeniously incorporated bronze mask curve elements into project layouts and exterior design, aiming to create a unique world-class museum.

The discovery of the Sanxingdui Ruins has been called one of the world's greatest archaeological finds of the 20th century. A number of Sanxingdui artifacts with a history of 4,800 years will be displayed in the museum. The splendid technology, unique design, and tremendous shape of the artifacts indicate the highest level of technological innovation at that time. Therefore, they are given the title "the origin of civilization around the area of the Yangtze River."

Now, let's unveil the conceptual design of the New Sanxingdui Museum and Tourist Center, getting a step closer to exploring this fascinating culture.

(Video source: CSCEC)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)