Several killed as truck collides with train in Hungary
(Xinhua) 15:39, April 05, 2022
BUDAPEST, April 5 (Xinhua) -- Several people were killed after a truck caused a train derailment in southern Hungary early Tuesday, police said.
The crash, which took place in the town of Mindszent in Hungary's Csongrad County, also injured a number of other people, police added.
The accident occured at about 7:00 a.m. local time (0500 GMT) when a truck drove into rail tracks and was hit by a train, which eventually derailed.
