Friday, April 23, 2021

China's growing economy is very important for Hungary and the world, says official

(Xinhua) 09:37, April 23, 2021

China's growing economy is a very important element for Hungary and the world, Mihaly Patai, the deputy governor of the Hungarian central bank MNB told Xinhua in an exclusive interview Tuesday.

