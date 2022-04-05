Tunisian President asks elections body to prepare parliamentary elections

TUNIS, April 4 (Xinhua) -- Tunisian President Kais Saied has called on the Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE) to be ready to organize the legislative elections slated for Dec. 17, according to a statement released by the presidency on Monday.

During his meeting with ISIE Vice President Farouk Bouasker, Saied said "it is imperative to preserve the independence and the neutrality of the body."

For his part, Bouasker highlighted the elections' importance for the country's political future and its stability, in addition to the ISIE's critical role to ensure the elections' success.

Last week, Saied announced the dissolution of the Assembly of People's Representatives, or the parliament.

Tunisia's Islamist party Ennahdha (Renaissance) on Monday voiced its opposition to the dissolution of the Tunisian parliament.

According to a statement on its Facebook page, Ennahdha said the president's decisions "are in violation of the provisions of the constitution."

In December last year, Saied announced a constitutional referendum will be held in July this year, followed by parliamentary elections at the end of 2022.

