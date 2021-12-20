Languages

Monday, December 20, 2021

Algeria wins FIFA Arab Cup

(Xinhua) 09:59, December 20, 2021

Players of Algeria celebrate with the trophy after winning the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 final match between Tunisia and Algeria at Al Bayt Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Dec. 18, 2021. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)


