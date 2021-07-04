96 illegal immigrants rescued, 43 missing off SE Tunisia
TUNIS, July 3 (Xinhua) -- The Tunisian maritime guard managed to rescue 96 illegal immigrants off the country's southeast coast, while 43 others are still missing, Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP) agency reported Saturday.
"The rescue operation took place off Zarzis coast in the province of Medenine, where units of the maritime guard managed to rescue 96 illegal immigrants from a sinking boat," TAP quoted Mongi Selim, head of the branch of the Tunisian Red Crescent in Medenine, as saying.
Selim said 43 other immigrants who were on board a small wooden boat are still missing, adding the rescue operation is still continuing.
Attempts of illegal immigration from the Tunisian coasts toward Italy tend to multiply during the summer season because of favorable weather conditions.
