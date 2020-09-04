Hichem Mechichi assumes office as Tunisian PM

Tunisian Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi (R) and former prime minister Elyes Fakhfakh attend the power transfer ceremony in Tunis, Tunisia, Sept. 3, 2020. Hichem Mechichi formally assumed his duties as the head of the new Tunisian government on Thursday, said the Tunisian presidency. (Photo by Adel Ezzine/Xinhua)

TUNIS, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- Hichem Mechichi formally assumed his duties as the head of the new Tunisian government on Thursday, said the Tunisian presidency.

During the power transfer ceremony, the new prime minister emphasized that the difficult and complex economic and political climate in which Tunisia is currently living "will not discourage the new government for making all efforts to stop the economic bleeding and ensure the country's stability."

"This government relies on constructive and effective cooperation and coordination with all national powers," said Mechichi, adding that his government is open to any initiative that could "push the country forward."

Mechichi praised the stability of the security situation, despite the threats and risks that persist on the borders.

He affirmed the determination of his government to fight against terrorism and crimes.

"Our government is committed to strengthening the military and security institutions in terms of human and material resources," he insisted.

In his speech, the new head of government hailed the efforts made by the medical and paramedical staff in their war against the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Assembly of People's Representatives (Tunisian parliament) granted on Tuesday night its confidence to the new government led by Prime Minister-designate Hichem Mechichi.

Composed of 28 members, the new Tunisian government received 134 favorable votes, 67 rejections and no abstention.

This cabinet is, for the most part, composed of independent national powers, including general managers, experts and academics as well as senior executives from the administration and the private sector.