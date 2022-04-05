Moscow hopes Kiev won't listen to "advisers" from afar: Russian FM
MOSCOW, April 4 (Xinhua) -- Moscow hopes Kiev will follow its national interests at Russia-Ukraine peace talks, but not listen to "advisers" from afar, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Monday.
"It is not the talks that influence the course of the operation, but external 'players' who are trying to hinder these negotiations and keep the clashes 'on the ground' going on for as long as possible," he told a press conference following talks with Arab League (AL) representatives on Ukraine, according to a statement published by the Russian Foreign Ministry.
"We know who gives such 'advice' to our Ukrainian neighbors. This is done with useless goals that have nothing to do with the interests of the Ukrainian people, the security of Ukraine, the security in the region of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, and in our European region," he added.
"I hope that those who lead the delegation of Kiev at the said talks will start to be guided by their own national interests, the interests of their people but not listen to 'advisers' from afar, who sometimes only want to see how the crisis situation will continue to build up," Lavrov said.
He added that Russia will debunk fakes related to the special operation in Ukraine.
The minister also expressed the readiness to cooperate and continue to inform colleagues in the AL about the development of the situation, according to the statement.
The Arab Ministerial delegation, headed by Ahmed Aboul-Gheit, secretary-general of the AL, visited Russia to seek a diplomatic solution for the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
The group, including representatives from Egypt, Jordan, Algeria, Iraq, Sudan, and the United Arab Emirates, will travel to Warsaw on Tuesday for another meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.
Photos
Related Stories
- China sincerely wants peace in Ukraine: FM
- Half of Canadian firms affected by conflict in Ukraine: survey
- Ukraine's Odesa comes under airstrike
- UN Palestinian refugee agency faces worsening financial plight amid Ukraine-Russia crisis: official
- Ukraine retakes "whole Kiev region": deputy defense minister
- Explosions heard in Ukraine's Odesa -- Ukrainian media
- Interview: China's initiative outlines priorities on solving humanitarian issue in Ukraine, ICRC president says
- Russia-Ukraine peace talks resume in online format
- Governor says Ukrainian helicopters attacked oil depot in Russia, causing fire
- With hegemonic thinking, the U.S. can't vindicate itself of its bio-military activities
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.