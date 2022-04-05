Half of Canadian firms affected by conflict in Ukraine: survey
OTTAWA, April 4 (Xinhua) -- Roughly half of Canadian firms expected to be affected by the conflict in Ukraine, results from a special business survey in March showed on Monday.
In the interviews conducted by the Bank of Canada's regional offices with the senior management of more than 100 firms selected to reflect the composition of the gross domestic product of Canada's business sector, 77 out of 152 firms anticipated that they would be affected by the conflict.
The most common expected impact is upward cost pressure, tied mainly to increased prices for energy and other commodities as well as further supply chain disruptions, the central bank said.
Among the firms expecting the conflict to increase their input costs due to supply chain disruptions, many depend on goods coming from Europe or Asia. They anticipated rising transportation costs and longer delivery times, beyond those related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the survey revealed.
Other businesses expected delays and reduced availability of commodities. Many firms planned to pass conflict-related cost increases on to their customers, according to the survey results.
Photos
Related Stories
- Ukraine's Odesa comes under airstrike
- UN Palestinian refugee agency faces worsening financial plight amid Ukraine-Russia crisis: official
- Ukraine retakes "whole Kiev region": deputy defense minister
- Explosions heard in Ukraine's Odesa -- Ukrainian media
- Interview: China's initiative outlines priorities on solving humanitarian issue in Ukraine, ICRC president says
- Russia-Ukraine peace talks resume in online format
- Governor says Ukrainian helicopters attacked oil depot in Russia, causing fire
- With hegemonic thinking, the U.S. can't vindicate itself of its bio-military activities
- IAEA chief to head mission to Ukraine's Chernobyl nuclear power plant
- Ukraine, Russia conduct prisoner swap
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.