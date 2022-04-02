Ukraine, Russia conduct prisoner swap

Xinhua) 08:53, April 02, 2022

KIEV, April 1 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian and Russian forces on Friday exchanged prisoners under an agreement reached by the two countries' negotiating groups earlier this week, said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the Ukrainian president's office.

"The exchange has just taken place. 86 Ukrainian servicemen, including 15 women, are now safe," Tymoshenko said on Telegram.

The prisoner swap took place in Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia region, Tymoshenko said, without giving the number of captives released by Ukraine.

Ukraine and Russia held their latest round of face-to-face peace talks in Turkey's Istanbul on Tuesday.

Ukraine and Russia conducted their first prisoner swap last week since the start of the conflict on Feb. 24, Ukrainian authorities said.

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)