Ukraine, Russia conduct prisoner swap
KIEV, April 1 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian and Russian forces on Friday exchanged prisoners under an agreement reached by the two countries' negotiating groups earlier this week, said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the Ukrainian president's office.
"The exchange has just taken place. 86 Ukrainian servicemen, including 15 women, are now safe," Tymoshenko said on Telegram.
The prisoner swap took place in Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia region, Tymoshenko said, without giving the number of captives released by Ukraine.
Ukraine and Russia held their latest round of face-to-face peace talks in Turkey's Istanbul on Tuesday.
Ukraine and Russia conducted their first prisoner swap last week since the start of the conflict on Feb. 24, Ukrainian authorities said.
Photos
Related Stories
- Governor says Ukrainian helicopters attack oil depot in Russia, causing fire
- Ukraine, Russia to resume peace talks Friday: Ukrainian media
- Interview: Russia-Ukraine conflict poses new challenge to global food security, says FAO official
- Dialogue the only solution for Ukraine crisis: Chinese FM
- Fire at oil depot in Russia's Belgorod following two Ukrainian helicopters' attack, says regional governor
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.