Governor says Ukrainian helicopters attack oil depot in Russia, causing fire

Xinhua) 17:17, April 01, 2022

MOSCOW, April 1 (Xinhua) -- A fire broke out at an oil depot in the Russian city of Belgorod after two Ukrainian military helicopters attacked the fuel storage facility, Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Belgorod Region, said Friday.

"The fire at the oil depot occurred as a result of an airstrike carried out by two helicopters of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which entered the Russian airspace at a low altitude," Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel.

All emergency services are on the scene, he said, adding that civilians are not in danger.

According to Gladkov, two oil depot workers were injured in the fire.

There was no immediate response from the Ukrainian side.

