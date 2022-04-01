Polish president meets with Ukrainian FM

Xinhua) 08:25, April 01, 2022

WARSAW, March 31 (Xinhua) -- Polish President Andrzej Duda met with visiting Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba here on Thursday over the situation in Ukraine, according to the president's office.

Poland would offer further support to Ukraine through "diplomtic activities and humanitarian aid," Poland's Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz told reporters after the meeting.

Kuleba said he "highly values Poland's strong support for Ukraine and hospitality towards Ukrainians."

When asked whether the European Union was ready to introduce sanctions on oil and gas from Russia, Kuleba said that he felt some fatigue with sanctions in some European countries. He made a reservation that Poland was not one of them.

Kuleba met on Wednesday with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Speaker of the Sejm (lower house of parliament) Elzbieta Witek and Speaker of the Senate Tomasz Grodzki.

