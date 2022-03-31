Reflecting on many roles of U.S. in Ukraine crisis: Imposing sanctions escalates divisions and confrontation

The U.S. and many European countries have launched expansive sanctions on Russia since Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics on Feb. 21, 2022.

The sanctions include freezing assets that Russian companies hold in certain Western countries, cutting off Russian companies' access to U.S. dollars along with some other major currencies in international trade transactions, and even sanctions on Russian cats and dogs.

The International Cat Federation announced sanctions on Russian cats. The federation, also known as the Fédération Internationale Féline, or FIFe, said in a statement that "no cat bred in Russia may be imported and registered in any FIFe pedigree book outside Russia, regardless of which organization issued its pedigree," and added that no cat belonging to exhibitors living in Russia may be entered at any FIFe show outside Russia. Besides, the world's biggest dog show, Crufts, held in the U.K. from March 10 to 13 banned Russian dogs from participating in the event.

Sanctions have never been an effective way to solve problems. Imposing sanctions can never guarantee peace and security, but will only escalate divisions and confrontation.

