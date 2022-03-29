Reflecting on many roles of U.S. in Ukraine crisis: Spreading disinformation, fabricating rumors, stoking tensions

(Cartoon by Ma Hongliang)

Following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, certain U.S. and Western media outlets and politicians, instead of playing a role in facilitating dialogue for peace, have devoted themselves to churning out lies.

The U.S. government and some media outlets have continued to spread disinformation and stoke tensions by citing so-called “intelligence.” Before the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, some U.S. media outlets began producing fake news in advance. Just after the end of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, several media outlets created rumors that China had warned Russia not to invade Ukraine until after the end of the Winter Olympics, having cited so-called “intelligence.” Some U.S. officials have meanwhile continued to smear China, saying that China has shown no interest in becoming involved in any kind of diplomatic solution to the Ukraine issue.

Excuses can be found everywhere if one is bent on hurling accusations at someone. On the Ukraine issue, China has always played a constructive role to facilitate a dialogue for peace. However, the U.S. has opted to continue spreading disinformation and smearing China with the Ukraine issue.

Spreading disinformation cannot help the U.S. to shift blame. Instead, it only exposes its real motive of exploiting the crisis for its own benefit.

