Ukraine to get fuel from Azerbaijan for sowing campaign
KIEV, March 28 (Xinhua) -- Ukraine will get fuel from Azerbaijan for the sowing campaign, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted on Monday after phone talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev.
Following the conversation, Zelensky thanked Aliyev for Azerbaijan's readiness to supply fuel for Ukraine's agricultural needs.
On Sunday, Zelensky told Russian media that Russian forces carried out attacks on fuel depots in Ukraine amid the sowing campaign.
Ukraine for years has been a key global producer of wheat, corn and sunflower oil. In 2021, the country's harvest of cereals and legumes hit a record high of 84 million tons, up 28.5 percent year on year.
Last year, Ukraine exported some 51.2 million tons of grain worth 12.5 billion U.S. dollars, according to media reports.
