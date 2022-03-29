Home>>
Russia's airstrike hits oil depot in Ukraine's northwest
(Xinhua) 08:54, March 29, 2022
KIEV, March 28 (Xinhua) -- Russia's airstrike hit an oil depot in Ukraine's northwestern Rivne region on Monday, the head of the regional military administration Vitaliy Koval said.
Experts of the State Service for Emergencies and chemical laboratories are working on the site of the explosions, Koval wrote on Telegram.
There were no reports on casualties in the attack.
On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told Russian media that Russian forces attacked fuel depots in Ukraine at the time when Ukraine is carrying out the spring sowing campaign.
