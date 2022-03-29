UN chief launches initiative for humanitarian cease-fire in Ukraine

Xinhua) 09:10, March 29, 2022

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks to the press at the UN headquarters in New York, March 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Xie E)

"I am, therefore, appealing for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire to allow for progress in serious political negotiations, aimed at reaching a peace agreement based on the principles of the United Nations Charter," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

UNITED NATIONS, March 28(Xinhua) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday launched an initiative for a humanitarian cease-fire in Ukraine.

"Today I am announcing that in the exercise of my good offices, I have asked Martin Griffiths, the coordinator of our humanitarian work worldwide, immediately to explore with the parties involved the possible agreements and arrangements for a humanitarian cease-fire in Ukraine," he told reporters.

The one-month-old conflict between Ukraine and Russia has led to the senseless loss of thousands of lives, the displacement of 10 million people, the systematic destruction of essential infrastructure, and skyrocketing food and energy prices worldwide. This must stop, said Guterres.

He stressed that there must be a political solution.

A woman walks past a damaged building in Mariupol, March 25, 2022. (Photo by Victor/Xinhua)

"The solution to this humanitarian tragedy is not humanitarian. It is political. I am, therefore, appealing for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire to allow for progress in serious political negotiations, aimed at reaching a peace agreement based on the principles of the United Nations Charter," he said.

A cessation of hostilities will allow essential humanitarian aid to be delivered and enable civilians to move around safely. It will save lives, prevent suffering, and protect civilians, he said. "I hope a cease-fire will also help to address the global consequences of this war, which risk compounding the deep hunger crisis in many developing countries that already lack fiscal space to invest in their recovery from the pandemic, and now face soaring food and energy costs."

Guterres made a strong appeal to the parties to the conflict and the international community as a whole to work with the United Nations for peace in Ukraine.

UN humanitarian agencies and partners have reached nearly 900,000 people, mainly in eastern Ukraine, with food, shelter, blankets, medicine, bottled water, and hygiene supplies in the past month, he said.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)