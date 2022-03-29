Agreement between Russia, Ukraine still possible at upcoming talks: Lavrov

Xinhua) 09:10, March 29, 2022

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks at a press conference after a tripartite meeting in Antalya, Turkey, March 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Zhenbei)

MOSCOW, March 28 (Xinhua) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Monday that it was still possible for Russia and Ukraine to reach an agreement at the upcoming negotiations.

"There are still chances for an agreement," local media reported, citing Lavrov during a media interview.

The foreign minister pointed out that Russia was committed to achieving a successful outcome at the upcoming consultations with Ukraine.

The Russian and Ukrainian delegations will likely meet in Turkey on Tuesday, the Kremlin said Monday.

The delegations have held three rounds of negotiations in person in Belarus since Feb. 28, and the fourth one started on March 14 via video conference.

