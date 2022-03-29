Biden administration proposes 6.9 bln USD in FY 2023 budget for countering Ukraine war

Photo taken on March 16, 2020 shows the White House Visitor Center in Washington D.C., the United States. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

"This funding will enhance the capabilities and readiness of U.S. Forces, (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) allies, and regional partners in the face of Russian aggression," read a budget document.

WASHINGTON, March 28 (Xinhua) -- The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday proposed 6.9 billion U.S. dollars in its fiscal year 2023 budget proposal, which is aimed at addressing what it views as threats stemming from the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

"This funding will enhance the capabilities and readiness of U.S. Forces, (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) allies, and regional partners in the face of Russian aggression," read a budget document, referring to what Russia said was a special military operation in Ukraine that started more than a month ago.

Also included in the 5.8-trillion-dollar fiscal year 2023 budget, in which the administration asked Congress to appropriate a total of 773 billion dollars for the Defense Department, is a sum of 682 million dollars for Ukraine "to counter Russian malign influence and to meet emerging needs related to security, energy, cybersecurity issues, disinformation, macroeconomic stabilization, and civil society resilience," according to the document.

