Reflecting on many roles of U.S. in Ukraine crisis: Pouring fuel onto the fire while redirecting contradictions, making unfounded countercharges

(Cartoon by Ma Hongliang)

As concerns the Ukraine issue, China has been independently making its own decisions in the spirit of objectivity and fairness, as well as based on the merits of the matter in question itself. China has been playing a constructive role in facilitating a dialogue for peace.

However, relevant parties have been making groundless accusations against China. Certain countries, including the U.S., said that China has neither taken concrete measures to resolve the conflict nor followed along with the sanctioning of Russia by the West. A U.S. think tank also called China’s balancing strategy nonconstructive.

While pointing fingers at others, the U.S. should ask itself these questions: Who pushed for NATO’s expansion eastward at five different times? Who has escalated tensions and allowed the situation to spiral out of control? The U.S. isn’t just an innocent bystander in the Ukraine crisis. If someone keeps pouring fuel onto the fire while accusing others of not doing their best to put out that fire, such kind of behavior is clearly irresponsible and disgraceful.

