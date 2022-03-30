Russian chief negotiator says talks with Ukraine "constructive"

Xinhua) 09:23, March 30, 2022

MOSCOW, March 29 (Xinhua) -- Russian and Ukrainian delegations held "constructive" negotiations in Turkey's Istanbul on Tuesday, leading to steps to mitigate the situation, said Vladimir Medinsky, head of Russia's negotiation team.

"We received proposals for consideration from the Ukrainian side, a clearly formulated position, which could be included in the agreement. These proposals will be considered soon, reported to the (Russian) president. We will deliver our response," Medinsky, also an aide to the Russian president, said after the talks.

"We are also taking two steps towards the de-escalation of the conflict," he told reporters.

Russia will significantly reduce military activities in the Kiev and Chernihiv directions to increase mutual trust between Moscow and Kiev and create the necessary conditions for further negotiations, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said following the talks.

Before the discussion of a possible meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, a treaty must be prepared and approved by the negotiators, and then endorsed by the foreign ministers, Medinsky said.

