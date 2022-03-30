Ukraine puts indirect losses from conflict with Russia at over 1 trln USD

Xinhua) 09:00, March 30, 2022

KIEV, March 29 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine's indirect losses from the conflict with Russia are estimated at more than 1 trillion U.S. dollars, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported on Tuesday.

"The losses, calculated indirectly, taking into account the losses in the coming years, amount to more than a trillion dollars," Shmyhal said.

The cost of direct damage to Ukraine's public buildings, bridges, roads, civilian and military infrastructure caused by the attacks is estimated at about 270 billion dollars, Shmyhal said.

He projected that Ukraine's gross domestic product (GDP) will shrink by 35 percent this year due to the conflict.

Ukraine's GDP was up 3.4 percent in 2021 after a 3.8-percent decline in 2020.

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)