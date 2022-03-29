Russia, Ukraine start new round of peace talks: media

Xinhua) 16:46, March 29, 2022

ISTANBUL, March 29 (Xinhua) -- Russia and Ukraine kicked off a fresh round of face-to-face peace talks here on Tuesday, aiming to achieve substantial progress for a ceasefire, according to media reports.

Since Feb. 28, Russia and Ukraine have held three rounds of face-to-face peace talks and a series of online discussions, failing to reach a major agreement.

