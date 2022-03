Ukrainian president says signals from peace talks "positive"

Xinhua) 08:53, March 30, 2022

KIEV, March 29 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that he saw positive signals from the peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.

"The signals we hear from the negotiating platform can be called positive," Zelensky said in a video address published on his official Telegram channel.

At the same time, Zelensky said Ukraine is "aware of all the risks" and will trust only "concrete results."

Earlier Tuesday, Ukrainian and Russian delegations held their latest round of peace talks in Turkey's city of Istanbul, the fifth since Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Following the negotiations on Tuesday, David Arakhamia, a member of the Ukrainian delegation, said Kiev has proposed signing a new international treaty on security guarantees in an attempt to end the conflict in Ukraine.

