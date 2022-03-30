Russia, Ukraine end 1st day talks in Istanbul: media

Xinhua) 09:48, March 30, 2022

ISTANBUL, March 29 (Xinhua) -- Russia and Ukraine have concluded their first day of fresh round of face-to-face peace talks here on Tuesday, which lasted for approximately three hours, according to media reports.

Ukraine's neutrality, its disarmament and security guarantees, de-Nazification and the removal of obstacles to Russian language usage in Ukraine, are among the topics on the table, local media reported ahead of the meeting.

The talks between Ukraine and Russia in the Turkish city of Istanbul are "difficult," Mykhailo Podolyak, a member of the Ukrainian delegation, said Tuesday.

